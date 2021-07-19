Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 445,516 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 108.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 855,140 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 445,516 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $17,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,102,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,198,000 after acquiring an additional 377,111 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,502,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,533,000 after purchasing an additional 348,680 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,574,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,717,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,764,000 after buying an additional 797,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 44.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,049,000 after buying an additional 2,172,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,756. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RF traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.33. The stock had a trading volume of 46,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,258,103. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $10.17 and a one year high of $23.81. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

RF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.31.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.