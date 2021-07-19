Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $16.75 Million Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 1,178.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,327 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,716 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Expedia Group worth $16,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.13.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total value of $44,574.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,158.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $9,164,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,109,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 169,769 shares of company stock valued at $28,818,931 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXPE stock traded down $4.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $153.35. The stock had a trading volume of 14,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,222. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.75. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.75 and a twelve month high of $187.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.51.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.83) EPS. Expedia Group’s revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

