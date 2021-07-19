Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $20.44 Million Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 81.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,022,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 459,884 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $20,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $175,147,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,171,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,505 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in KeyCorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,994,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,498,000 after buying an additional 1,499,672 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in KeyCorp by 6.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,212,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,830,000 after buying an additional 1,335,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $25,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEY traded down $0.59 on Monday, reaching $18.76. The company had a trading volume of 103,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,250,682. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.54.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

KEY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays increased their target price on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $315,307.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,526. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $2,179,170.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

