Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 59.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,638 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises 0.3% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $25,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DE. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,768,939,000 after purchasing an additional 153,433 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,811,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,102,000 after buying an additional 38,969 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,006,240,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $995,972,000 after buying an additional 522,637 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,374,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,957,000 after acquiring an additional 254,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE traded down $8.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $334.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,270. The business’s fifty day moving average is $354.35. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $172.70 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $403.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.87.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

