Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 402.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 105,459 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $15,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALL traded down $1.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $128.81. 1,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.21. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $86.51 and a 1 year high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total transaction of $274,120.00. Also, insider Glenn T. Shapiro sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.45, for a total transaction of $962,150.00. Insiders have sold a total of 251,111 shares of company stock worth $33,848,532 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James set a $130.49 target price on The Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on The Allstate from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, reduced their target price on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.96.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

