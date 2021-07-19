Cushing Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 33,590 APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Cushing Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 33,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after buying an additional 125,520 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after buying an additional 43,722 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 446,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after buying an additional 60,584 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in APA during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $17.98 on Monday. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.40.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. As a group, analysts expect that APA Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.26%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Johnson Rice raised APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on APA from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on APA from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.45.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

