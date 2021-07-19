Cushing Asset Management LP Invests $228,000 in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Cushing Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,375 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 595.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 139,879 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $472,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,403,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,172,000 after acquiring an additional 160,836 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $2,646,000. 26.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $15.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.84. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $42.28. The company has a current ratio of 26.03, a quick ratio of 25.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. The business had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.74 million. Equities analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLDP has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.07.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

