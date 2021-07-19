CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CVI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Tudor Pickering downgraded CVR Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, dropped their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.20.

Shares of CVR Energy stock opened at $13.80 on Thursday. CVR Energy has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.86. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.94.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.16). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that CVR Energy will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CVR Energy by 825.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 244,952 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 11.0% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 54,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in CVR Energy by 371.9% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 126,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 99,623 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the first quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 521,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,996,000 after buying an additional 14,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

