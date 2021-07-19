Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 98.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 855,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,231,363 shares during the period. Liberty Latin America makes up approximately 2.7% of Cyrus Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $11,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 464.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the period. 58.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Separately, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILAK traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.27. The stock had a trading volume of 19,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,231. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.12. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.