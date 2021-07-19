CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for CyrusOne in a research report issued on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CyrusOne’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.27.

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $73.97 on Monday. CyrusOne has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.50.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. CyrusOne’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.31%.

In related news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 232,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after acquiring an additional 18,569 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 179,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,064 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,688,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,389,000 after buying an additional 171,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,436,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

