Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $37.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 99.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CYTK. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Cytokinetics stock traded up $7.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 987,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,924. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.77. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.38. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $30.14.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 213.63% and a negative net margin of 230.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Cragg sold 14,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $324,428.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $48,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,543. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth about $20,181,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,282,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,616,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,927,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,433,000 after purchasing an additional 316,365 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 256.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 362,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,428,000 after purchasing an additional 260,794 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

