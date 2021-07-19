D1 Capital Partners L.P. Acquires Shares of 750,000 Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,575,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. owned 2.09% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter worth $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $142,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KVSA opened at $9.89 on Monday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $10.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

