D1 Capital Partners L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 46.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 164,600 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,400 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.8% of D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $509,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $605,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $2,106,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,797.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,986,000. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,573.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,384.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,283 shares of company stock worth $450,786,186 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $4,600.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,165.46.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

