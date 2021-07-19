D1 Capital Partners L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. reduced its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 61.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,458,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,947,037 shares during the quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $124,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The New York Times during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in The New York Times by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of The New York Times in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 214.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE:NYT opened at $42.71 on Monday. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $58.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.66.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

