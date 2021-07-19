D1 Capital Partners L.P. Takes Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,044,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,827,000. Peloton Interactive makes up approximately 1.7% of D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. D1 Capital Partners L.P. owned 0.69% of Peloton Interactive at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.53.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $177,882.72. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $2,834,433.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and have sold 969,876 shares valued at $102,177,751. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $110.54 on Monday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $58.23 and a one year high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.83. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.29 and a beta of 0.68.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

