DAOstack Hits 24-Hour Volume of $241,463.00 (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $3.65 million and approximately $241,463.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for $0.0753 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,283.57 or 0.99839731 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00033585 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006460 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00050311 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000815 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003144 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00008486 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 coins. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

