Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Short Interest Down 48.0% in June

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a drop of 48.0% from the June 15th total of 5,350,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.31.

In other news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,046.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $133,608.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,609.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 410.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAR traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,845,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,958. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $27.23 and a 1-year high of $79.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

