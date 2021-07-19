Datamine 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $15,103.00 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 18th. In the last week, Datamine has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. One Datamine coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine has a market capitalization of $505,695.20 and $15,103.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.41 or 0.00218569 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000196 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000074 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001122 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.05 or 0.00787455 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Datamine

DAM is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 4,592,681 coins. Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.