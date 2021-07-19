David Gardiner Sells 430,102 Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Stock

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) EVP David Gardiner sold 430,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $21,965,309.14.

On Monday, May 24th, David Gardiner sold 49,042 shares of SolarWinds stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $834,204.42.

NYSE SWI opened at $16.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. SolarWinds Co. has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.84.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. SolarWinds had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.96 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,281,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SolarWinds during the 1st quarter worth $61,040,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SolarWinds by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,010,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,495,000 after acquiring an additional 16,858 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 38.4% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,432,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,084,000 after purchasing an additional 675,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in SolarWinds by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,516,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SolarWinds in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.45.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

