Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 1,656,600 Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSPE)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSPE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,656,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,533,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Bespoke Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Bespoke Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bespoke Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of BSPE stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.07. 1,233,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,226. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.68. Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $11.75.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BSPE shares. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Bespoke Capital Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Bespoke Capital Acquisition in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.75 price objective for the company.

About Bespoke Capital Acquisition

Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting an acquisition with one or more businesses or assets through a merger, amalgamation, arrangement, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combinations. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Bespoke Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bespoke Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.