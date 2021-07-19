Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 1,656,600 Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSPE)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSPE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,656,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,533,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Bespoke Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Bespoke Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of BSPE stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.07. 1,233,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,226. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.68. Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $11.75.
About Bespoke Capital Acquisition
Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting an acquisition with one or more businesses or assets through a merger, amalgamation, arrangement, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combinations. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
