Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Purchases 19,800 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 20.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,341 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cigna were worth $28,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $800,023,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cigna by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,156,430,000 after buying an additional 1,635,788 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $899,486,000 after acquiring an additional 739,993 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 664.9% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 617,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $149,160,000 after acquiring an additional 536,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $287,355,000 after acquiring an additional 520,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total transaction of $16,203,542.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,342,948.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,021 shares of company stock worth $30,617,013. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.68.

NYSE:CI traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $230.55. 7,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $79.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.56. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.68%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

