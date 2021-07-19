Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Reduces Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned about 0.12% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $21,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IAC stock traded down $3.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $131.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,559. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.70. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $74.67 and a 52-week high of $179.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.57.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $3.95. The company had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $278.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

