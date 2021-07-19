Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Takes Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,296,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth $394,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $48,488,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.08. The stock had a trading volume of 10,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,442. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.52. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.40 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.05%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VNT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Argus raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

