Davinci Coin Market Cap Tops $10.36 Million (DAC)

Davinci Coin (CURRENCY:DAC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 19th. Davinci Coin has a market capitalization of $10.36 million and approximately $503,619.00 worth of Davinci Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Davinci Coin has traded down 21.5% against the dollar. One Davinci Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001290 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007245 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $398.24 or 0.01340483 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013498 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Davinci Coin

Davinci Coin (DAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Davinci Coin’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,478,561,025 coins. The Reddit community for Davinci Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DavinciCoin . Davinci Coin’s official Twitter account is @dacash_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Davinci Coin’s official website is davinci.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “The Davinci Project was created to construct an ecosystem that encompasses cultural, artistic and other various fields while linking domestic and international exchanges in the network from the private sector. “

