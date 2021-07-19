DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Short Interest Update

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the June 15th total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS DBSDY traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $87.66. The company had a trading volume of 34,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,109. DBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.29 and a fifty-two week high of $92.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $2.1452 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $8.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%. DBS Group’s payout ratio is 37.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

About DBS Group

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

