Dendur Capital LP Has $14.78 Million Stock Holdings in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Dendur Capital LP lessened its holdings in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 64.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 662,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188,436 shares during the period. Tivity Health comprises approximately 2.9% of Dendur Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Dendur Capital LP owned about 1.34% of Tivity Health worth $14,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TVTY. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tivity Health by 113.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 23,019 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Tivity Health by 11.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Tivity Health by 603.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tivity Health during the first quarter valued at $2,767,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 14.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 190,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after buying an additional 23,367 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Tivity Health stock opened at $24.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.50. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $27.87.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $108.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.67 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 649.58% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. On average, analysts predict that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TVTY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Tivity Health from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Tivity Health Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.