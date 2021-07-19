dForce Hits One Day Volume of $664,337.00 (DF)

dForce (CURRENCY:DF) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. Over the last seven days, dForce has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. dForce has a total market cap of $12.95 million and approximately $664,337.00 worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00047283 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013070 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006677 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $235.25 or 0.00767196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

dForce Profile

dForce is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,951,290 coins and its circulating supply is 114,772,957 coins. dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet . dForce’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet . The official website for dForce is dforce.network

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

dForce Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

