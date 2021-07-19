Diameter Capital Partners LP Invests $2.02 Million in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU)

Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGNU. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,220,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,132,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,132,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,110,000. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,110,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGNU opened at $10.00 on Monday. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

