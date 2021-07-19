Diameter Capital Partners LP Invests $5.19 Million in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU)

Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 522,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,192,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Gores Guggenheim in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Guggenheim in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Guggenheim in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Guggenheim in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Guggenheim in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GGPIU opened at $10.45 on Monday. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

