Diameter Capital Partners LP Makes New $17.59 Million Investment in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,409,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,591,000. Playa Hotels & Resorts accounts for approximately 1.8% of Diameter Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 64,972 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 12,386 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 929,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 321,395 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 9,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 19,499 shares during the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $6.63 on Monday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $8.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 38.63% and a negative net margin of 178.21%. The company had revenue of $77.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.03 million. On average, research analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLYA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.20.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 5,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $40,883.31. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 397,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,190.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,775,343 shares of company stock valued at $46,673,575 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

