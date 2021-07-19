Diameter Capital Partners LP Purchases Shares of 100,000 BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTSU)

Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTSU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $500,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in BYTE Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $503,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in BYTE Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $551,000.

Get BYTE Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BYTSU opened at $10.03 on Monday. BYTE Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for BYTE Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYTE Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.