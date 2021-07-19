DIGG (DIGG) Hits Market Capitalization of $8.82 Million

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Over the last week, DIGG has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. DIGG has a market cap of $8.82 million and approximately $21,430.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIGG coin can currently be purchased for about $28,890.57 or 0.94133893 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00037349 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00098614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00148058 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,732.11 or 1.00134190 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003251 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG launched on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 305 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

