Digital Reserve Currency Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.54 Million (DRC)

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. Digital Reserve Currency has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and $237,943.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded down 35% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Reserve Currency alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00011313 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.09 or 0.00265780 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000708 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000082 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Profile

DRC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digital Reserve Currency is drcglobal.org . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Reserve Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Reserve Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Reserve Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Reserve Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.