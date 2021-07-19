DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Trading Up 4%

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) shares were up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.45 and last traded at $50.44. Approximately 13,683 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 487,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.52.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DOCN shares. Bank of America started coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.30.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at about $1,373,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at about $30,199,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at about $12,058,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

