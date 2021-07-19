Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 29,010 Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,383,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,010 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 8.29% of Clearwater Paper worth $52,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 277.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Clearwater Paper from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Clearwater Paper stock opened at $29.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.89. The stock has a market cap of $485.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.37. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $45.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $425.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 4.34%. As a group, analysts predict that Clearwater Paper Co. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Paper Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products and parent rolls.

