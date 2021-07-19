Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,272,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44,960 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $53,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JKS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at $1,120,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at $1,193,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Shares of JKS opened at $58.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.90. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.56 and a 52-week high of $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.43%. JinkoSolar’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

