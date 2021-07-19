Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 27,194 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 931,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,194 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in IAA were worth $51,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 134.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 57,581 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 986.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 397,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,853,000 after purchasing an additional 361,247 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in IAA by 19.1% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in IAA by 14.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter.

IAA opened at $58.29 on Monday. IAA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.90 and a 52-week high of $66.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.98.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. IAA had a return on equity of 669.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. IAA’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

