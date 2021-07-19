Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,534,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 39,791 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $51,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Sally Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $174,000.

Several research firms have commented on SBH. Oppenheimer raised Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James raised Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sally Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

In related news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $363,791.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at $976,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $20.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.63. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $25.66.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $926.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.98 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 401.89% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Sally Beauty Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

