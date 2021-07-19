Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,324,615 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,674 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of Flushing Financial worth $49,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Flushing Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flushing Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Flushing Financial by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Flushing Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Flushing Financial by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 10,697 shares during the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

FFIC opened at $21.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $659.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.33. Flushing Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $25.22.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 19.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.41%.

In other Flushing Financial news, Director Douglas C. Manditch sold 38,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $892,114.08. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

