Discover Financial Services (DFS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.31 per share for the quarter.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Discover Financial Services to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DFS opened at $120.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $47.42 and a one year high of $127.65. The company has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 48.89%.

In other news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.39.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

