Dock Market Capitalization Tops $43.19 Million (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. Over the last seven days, Dock has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dock has a market cap of $43.19 million and $22.76 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dock coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0625 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00080055 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00048333 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002470 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013590 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.03 or 0.00777081 BTC.

Dock Coin Profile

Dock (DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 854,858,463 coins and its circulating supply is 690,645,623 coins. The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io . Dock’s official website is dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Buying and Selling Dock

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

