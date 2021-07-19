Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given New $490.00 Price Target at Stephens

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target lifted by analysts at Stephens from $405.00 to $490.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 1.52% from the stock’s current price.
DPZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $451.71.
DPZ opened at $482.68 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $491.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $448.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.49.
In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total value of $1,717,620.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,047,586.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Diana F. Cantor sold 6,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.92, for a total transaction of $2,615,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,409.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,887 shares of company stock worth $11,800,422 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
