Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given New $490.00 Price Target at Stephens

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target lifted by analysts at Stephens from $405.00 to $490.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 1.52% from the stock’s current price.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $451.71.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

DPZ opened at $482.68 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $491.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $448.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.49.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.61 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total value of $1,717,620.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,047,586.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Diana F. Cantor sold 6,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.92, for a total transaction of $2,615,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,409.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,887 shares of company stock worth $11,800,422 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.