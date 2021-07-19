DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Short Interest Down 43.1% in June

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a drop of 43.1% from the June 15th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of DLY stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.27. The stock had a trading volume of 115,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,744. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $20.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.1167 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 17,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at $47,850,000. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 5.6% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 93,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 355.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000.

