DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. is a software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DV. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

DV stock traded up $1.71 on Monday, hitting $37.70. 242,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,960. DoubleVerify has a twelve month low of $27.16 and a twelve month high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.52.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $67.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.24 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DoubleVerify will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

