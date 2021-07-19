Douglas Emmett, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.10 Per Share (NYSE:DEI)

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Douglas Emmett in a research report issued on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.09.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.63.

NYSE DEI opened at $34.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.85. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $36.95.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter worth $290,000. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.