Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 56.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,035 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 1.8% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Dover by 10.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Dover by 83.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 5.2% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOV opened at $154.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.40. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $101.54 and a 12 month high of $156.86. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

In related news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.37, for a total transaction of $4,421,100.00. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on DOV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dover from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. increased their target price on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.18.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

