Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) Short Interest Down 31.4% in June

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the June 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover Motorsports during the first quarter worth $38,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Dover Motorsports by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 22,143 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in Dover Motorsports by 2.8% in the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,194,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Dover Motorsports by 18.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 667,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 101,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dover Motorsports by 37.0% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,597,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 701,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVD opened at $2.26 on Monday. Dover Motorsports has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $2.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Dover Motorsports’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th.

About Dover Motorsports

Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

