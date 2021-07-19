DP Poland (LON:DPP) Stock Price Down 5.9%

DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP)’s stock price traded down 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8 ($0.10). 55,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 278,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.50 ($0.11).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.40, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of £46.57 million and a P/E ratio of -5.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9.07.

About DP Poland (LON:DPP)

DP Poland Plc operates delivery and dine-in pizza restaurants in Poland. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Store Sales and Commissary Operations. It also offers ordering pizza online or by phone. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

