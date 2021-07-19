Dragon Coins (DRG) Price Tops $0.0030 on Major Exchanges

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 19th. Dragon Coins has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $25.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragon Coins coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Dragon Coins has traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dragon Coins alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003256 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00046708 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013074 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006537 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.87 or 0.00767963 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins is a coin. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 coins and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 coins. Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io . Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Coin will act as a friction-less, low-cost & transparent alternative financial mechanism within Casinos, to enhance the age-old gaming industry. With its expertise in blockchain technology, the Dragon’s goal is to reshape the long-standing gaming industry while benefiting those rooted in the industry, as well as all the members of the public who join in the journey to achieve the goals of Dragon Coin. “

Dragon Coins Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.