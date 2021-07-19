Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 52.1% from the June 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DDHRF shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Dream Impact Trust from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Dream Impact Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Dream Impact Trust alerts:

Shares of Dream Impact Trust stock remained flat at $$5.35 during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.47. Dream Impact Trust has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $5.56.

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Impact Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Impact Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.